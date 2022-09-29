CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

