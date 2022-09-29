CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of UAN opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.91%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
