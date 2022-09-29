CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of UAN opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

