Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,500 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $44,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $47,075.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $44,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

