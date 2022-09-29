Daikicoin (DIC) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Daikicoin (DIC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Daikicoin has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Daikicoin

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Daikicoin’s official website is daikicoin.org.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

