Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Director Andrew David Siegel Buys 13,217 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Andrew David Siegel bought 1,958 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $5,756.52.

DAKT opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.00.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

