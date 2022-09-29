Daniel Moss Purchases 36,000 Shares of Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P) Stock

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P – Get Rating) insider Daniel Moss bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,080.00 ($13,342.66).
Daniel Moss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 4th, Daniel Moss bought 4,550 shares of Beforepay Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,092.00 ($763.64).
Beforepay Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48.
Beforepay Group Company Profile
Beforepay Group Limited provides pay-on-demand services through mobile and web-based applications in Australia. The company's applications sync in with customers' bank accounts and enable them access to a portion of their next pay on demand. It also offers automated transaction categorization, bill prediction, and budgeting tools based on statistically analyzing historical spending.
