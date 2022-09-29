Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €48.47 ($49.45) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($73.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

