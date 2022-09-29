DAOventures (DVD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $134,610.19

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $134,610.19 and $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00689091 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013963 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007788 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
DAOventures Profile
DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.
