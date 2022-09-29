DAV Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $28.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $533,909.67 and approximately $28.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Varius (VARIUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ERBCoin (ERB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00649556 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

