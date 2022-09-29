DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,933,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 741,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

