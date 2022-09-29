DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,395,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dollar Tree by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 363,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 111,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 109,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.96 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

