DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 585.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
SPHD stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.