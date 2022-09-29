DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 585.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SPHD stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

