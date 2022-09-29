DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $289.50 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

