DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

VB stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average is $193.25.

