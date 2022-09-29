DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

