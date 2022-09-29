DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,617 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

