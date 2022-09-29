DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIGR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $352.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

