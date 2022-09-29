DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,813 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 400,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 126,157 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:DIVO opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

