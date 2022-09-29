DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average of $465.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

