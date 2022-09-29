DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $315.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.20. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

