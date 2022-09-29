Dawson James Cuts SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $6.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Dawson James from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRAX Price Performance

SRAX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

