Decentral Games Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $52,740.00 and approximately $587,835.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

