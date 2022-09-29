DeFi Bids Tops 24 Hour Volume of $158.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $174,193.65 and $158.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 87.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99868849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064140 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.