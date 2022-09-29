DeFiato (DFIAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,118.00

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One DeFiato coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiato has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. DeFiato has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiato Profile

DeFiato’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. DeFiato’s official website is defiato.com. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @DeFiatoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiato is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

DeFiato Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato is a centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services. The founding mission is to remove technical barriers and give mainstream users the same ability that experienced large crypto players have to support their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.”

