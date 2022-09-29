DeHive 24-Hour Volume Tops $62,666.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $480,488.00 and approximately $62,666.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,105,600 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeHive is dehive.finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

