Delta Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.55 Million (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Delta has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delta coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.93 or 1.00054777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00080926 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

