Demodyfi (DMOD) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Demodyfi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $35,702.89 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Demodyfi

Demodyfi’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Demodyfi protocol supports the value interoperability between different parachains, allowing the tokens on the Polkadot chain to be quickly traded and circulated. The protocol is integrating and combining communication between different blockchains: Ethereum Compatibility = “blockchains on parachains Architecture.” The protocol utilizes Moonbeam’s parachain smart contract interoperability while the Substrate framework serves as a fundamental layer. Combining this makes it potential to build on Polkadot, furthermore make it compatible with the EVM, and to deploy EVM-based bytecode compiled from Solidity using tools available from the Ethereum stack. By building on Moonbeam, Polkadot and Substrate lay the groundwork for new forms of social organization and decision-making. Demodyfi leverages Substrate's governance and treasury management capabilities along with Polkadot's cross-chain messaging to create a decentralized sovereign wealth fund. The goal for this is to fund and secure a parachain slot and drive further development. The result, Demodyfi is able to build a next-generation DEX that extends its DeFi product line into a single-source, cross-chain market. The ability to do both pools and cross-chain swaps, powered by the Polkadot ecosystem, can provide higher throughput for faster and cheaper transactions while remaining connected to the Ethereum Network and other blockchains for liquidity. Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Demodyfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Demodyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

