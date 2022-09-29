Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Forestar Group



Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

