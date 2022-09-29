Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.