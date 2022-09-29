Denali Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 226.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1st Source by 50.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.55 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

