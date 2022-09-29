Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 6.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 53,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,965,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.43 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 791,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 399,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

