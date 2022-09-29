Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 6.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 53,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,965,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $990.43 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
