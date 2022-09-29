Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $12.91 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

