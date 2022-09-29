Derick Nathan Czember Purchases 2,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,670.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.44 and a 1-year high of C$17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

