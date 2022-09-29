DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Reaches $29.27 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s launch date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 53,221,796 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

