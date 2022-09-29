DEUS Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,956.00 (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be bought for $38.03 or 0.00195771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEUS Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. DEUS Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEUS Finance

DEUS Finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,847 coins. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

