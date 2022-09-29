Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $22.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $12,527,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.