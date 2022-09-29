Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $99.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

