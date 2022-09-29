Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $70.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 3.2 %

State Street stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.