DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $78,494.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

