dFuture (DFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,156.00

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dFuture has a market cap of $2,122.09 and $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032330 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000349 BTC.

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

