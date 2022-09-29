Diamond (DMD) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00017238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,711,792 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

