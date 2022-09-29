Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $167.16 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $162.67 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $518.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

