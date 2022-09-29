Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $163.80

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.80 and last traded at $164.95, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

