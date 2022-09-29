DigiByte Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $145.19 million and $3.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000112 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,683,852,729 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars.
