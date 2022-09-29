Digital Fitness Price Reaches $0.0658 on Major Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

