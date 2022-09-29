Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $100,399.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00276169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,606,606 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

