Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $22,432.65 and approximately $32,612.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.58 or 0.99964949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.