Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Stock Up 3.1 %

DIOD opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diodes by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

