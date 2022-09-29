Dipper Network Price Down 32% Over Last Week (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Dipper Network has a market cap of $315,716.34 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dipper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,353.18 or 1.00000476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080692 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dipper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dipper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.