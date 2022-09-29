disBalancer (DDOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $248,600.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $248,600.00 and $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10672689 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

